Lawmakers to Advocate for Self-Testing HIV

Lawmakers in Islamabad have vowed to advocate for the introduction of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) self-testing practices in the country.

They also urged healthcare authorities and religious scholars, teachers, and other influential groups to raise awareness about the debilitating disease.

About 20 MNAs and MPAs from Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended a three-day awareness workshop on the prevalence of HIV and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) on Tuesday.

ALSO READ New Cancer Treatment Promises Hope for Therapy Resistant Patients

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, addressed the workshop participants and said, “HIV is spreading like wildfire in Pakistan and we are sitting on a time bomb which can explode at any time. It is the fastest growing epidemic in the Asia Pacific and Pakistan is the second country after the Philippines with the highest number of new HIV cases”.

She emphasized that HIV is spreading in the country because of high-risk behavior, contaminated blood transfusions, irresponsible use of injections and syringes, and poor infection prevention and control.

Dr. Hamid also emphasized that the stigma attached to HIV screening and treatment in the country must be dealt with, and highlighted that “the recent outbreak of HIV among children in Ratodero is a clear example where hundreds of children were infected with HIV by the quacks using infected syringes and needles too many children”.

ALSO READ Punjab’s First Ever Gynae Training Center Inaugurated

The legislators inquired about ways in which HIV is transmitted, its prevention, and treatment. They also committed to addressing the issue from the floors of their assemblies to bring HIV prevention to the health agendas of their provinces.

They believe that self-testing will motivate thousands with high-risk behaviors to get screened anonymously and seek treatment if they are infected with the virus.

Experts from the United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) briefed the parliamentarians on HIV and AIDS, their prevalence in Pakistan, obstacles to HIV prevention, the stigma and prejudice associated with the disease, and difficulties HIV-positive persons face in seeking treatment, and other support in the country.