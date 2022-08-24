NADRA Increases Card Printing to 125,000 Per Day

National Advanced Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) has increased card printing capacity from 60 thousand to 125 thousand per day.

This was briefed by NADRA officials to the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Professor Ahsan Iqbal during his recent visit to the NADRA Headquarters.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik briefed the minister on recent citizen-centric digital interventions rolled out to complement the initiatives of the federal government.

Malik highlighted the special efforts of NADRA to extend its registration services at the doorsteps of citizens through 771 Registration Centres and the deployment of 222 Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) across the country.

Chairman NADRA also briefed Minister Ahsan Iqbal that NADRA is all poised to carry out the project on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, and Development and Special Initiatives. The minister expressed his interest in NADRA to record Registration of Birth and Death at health facilities across the country.

Chairman NADRA also apprised the minister about the security features of the smart card which is laden with 36 security features making the Pakistani ID card the most secure and unforged. Meanwhile, the minister also visited NADRA high-tech Operations Room where he was briefed about the Centralized Operations Management System.

Minister Ahsan Iqbal lauded the efforts of Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik for introducing international standards and the world’s best practices in NADRA, setting a new benchmark for the world to look for.

At NADRA Headquarters, Ahsan Iqbal also distributed the Certificates of Excellence among 24 software engineers who developed the Digital Census Turnkey Solution in the shortest time. The minister appreciated the efforts of all software engineers who worked day and night in developing the solution for the country’s first-ever digital census. has successfully carried out the Pilot phase of the digital census from July 21 to August 3.