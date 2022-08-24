PPP’s Renowned Lawmaker Blames People of Sindh for Floods and Destruction

Sindh’s Assembly Speaker and Acting Governor, Agha Siraj Durrani, declared that destruction in the province brought on by the torrential monsoon rains is a punishment by Allah, and added that the situation will improve if the people stop to sin.

He stated this while speaking to the media and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers, and promised that the provincial government will not leave its people alone in these difficult times.

Durrani also mentioned that the extraordinary rains are hampering relief work.

گورنر سندھ جناب آغا سراج درانی صاحب کا فرمانہ ہے کہ سیلاب اور بارشوں کی وجہ سے جو تباہی آئی ہے، وہ عوام کے اپنے گناہوں کا نتیجہ ہے….. لوگوں کو توبہ تائب ہونا چاہیئے تاکہ آفت مصیبت ٹل سکے…. باقی عوام کی مشکلاتوں کا حکومت کے اداروں کی نااھلی سے کوئی تعلق نہیں ہے pic.twitter.com/ZTQ8t6Djtt — SK (@sanaullah1882) August 23, 2022

Social media users responded strongly to his words, saying that the biggest sin that the people of Sindh committed was voting for the PPP.

They also questioned if the punishment of the rains, floods, and destruction was for the people, and why it was being meted out to the poor and not the rulers, MPs, and MNAs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that more than 30 districts in the province have been affected by floods and 400,000 affectees have become homeless. Furthermore, at least 216 people have lost their lives in the floods and destruction.