Pakistan Army to Build Temporary Bridges in Flood-Affected Balochistan

The Pakistan Army is going to help Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) build temporary bridges across the province as more rains have been predicted for Wednesday onward.

The PDMA will reportedly rent out the heavy machinery to rebuild the damaged road links across the province.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander 12-Corps, Lt. General Asif Ghafoor, and Acting Governor, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, were briefed about this and the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected districts of the province in a meeting at the PDMA headquarters in Quetta on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the Director General (DG) PDMA, the provincial Minister for Interior, Mir Zia Langove, and Balochistan’s Chief Secretary, Abdul Aziz Aqeli.

CM Bijenzo visited the control room and call center in Quetta and was briefed by DG PDMA about the ongoing weather conditions and relief activities in the province.

The damages caused by flash floods and the activities of rescue and relief operations were discussed, as well as the imminent rains that are expected to continue for three days and cause more flooding.

It was recommended in the meeting that the local communication links must be restored urgently to expedite relief activities.

It was also decided that the army will assist in developing temporary bridges, and all small dams that are under high water pressure will be strictly monitored. Furthermore, a survey will be carried out to examine the flood-induced damages in the province.

CM Bizenjo stated, “Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the province but the government is trying its best to reach the affected people and help them”.