Sindh Announces Two Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The Sindh government has decided to keep all public and private educational institutes closed due to the anticipated heavy monsoon rains.

According to the official notification issued by the Education Ministry, all schools and colleges in the province will remain shut on 24 and 25 August due to the rain emergency.

Educational institutes in the province will reopen on 26 August. The development comes after the provincial government declared 23 districts as calamity-hit.

The provincial government has deployed Pakistan Army to assist the civil administrations in flood relief efforts. This year’s monsoon downpour has wreaked havoc in Sindh, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

Previously, the district administrations of Nawabshah and Larkana had announced the closure of public and private educational institutes in anticipation of new rain spells in the two cities.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nawabshah had announced two holidays for schools and colleges on 23 and 24 August while DC Larkana had announced 6 holidays from 22 to 27 August.