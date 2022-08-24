Pakistani 6th Grader Makes Country Proud in International English Competition

A Pakistani sixth-grade student has bagged a bronze medal in the Teeneagle completion in London, UK.

Misha Pervez, from Learning Alliance, Faisalabad, won the prize during the global finals of the English competition that took place from 31 July and 7 August.

More than 500 students from all over the world participated online in this competition and Misha came third in her category — the Eaglet.

Teeneagle is an international English competition for fifth to twelfth graders that challenges them and allows them to demonstrate and improve their English language skills.

The competitors prepare for it using resources provided by the Teeneagle authorities.

We are delighted to announce Misha Pervez, a 6th Grade student from Learning Alliance Faisalabad, who participated in the Global Finals of Teeneagle secured 3rd position in her category (Eaglet)!#EyeonIvy #Teeneagle #EnglishCompetition #InternationalCompetition #UK #OnlineRound pic.twitter.com/Mf0oJ5teea — EyeOnIvy (@EyeOnIvy1) August 15, 2022

The competition was brought to Pakistan by the student counseling firm Eye on Ivy which provides strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to a wide range of programs abroad.

We are delighted to announce that 4 Pakistani students personified excellence by receiving the Bronze medal in their respective categories in the global round of the UK-based public speaking competition, WeVoi! The award ceremony was held online on 5th August 2022.#WeVoi pic.twitter.com/j5faPF70mS — EyeOnIvy (@EyeOnIvy1) August 17, 2022

Another group of Pakistani students secured four bronze medals in a public-speaking competition that was facilitated by the same organization.

Muhammad Ibrahim, Anaya Saim, Meerub Farid, and Meerab Fatima all won bronze medals in the public-speaking contest WeVoi — a UK-based organization that holds its competitions globally.

The award ceremony was held online on 5 August 2022.