Shahid Afridi Predicts the Outcome of Pakistan Vs. India Asia Cup Clash

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has made his prediction on the upcoming high-octane clash between arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, in the 2022 Asia Cup. Afridi made his prediction during a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

The 44-year-old was asked by a fan about the outcome of the highly-anticipated encounter to which he responded that whichever team can hold their nerve and make the least mistakes will come out victorious in the match.

Depends on who makes the least mistakes. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

The upcoming match between Pakistan and India will be their first face-off since last year’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan emerged victorious on that occasion as they trounced their opponents by 10 wickets, inflicting the heaviest defeat in India’s T20 cricket history.

The Men in Green will be hoping to repeat their heroics and start the tournament on the right note. However, they will be without their star bowler, Shaheen Afridi, who has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a knee injury. Shaheen was the star of the show the last time these two teams met. He picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli as Pakistan tightened the screws on a strong Indian batting unit.

The two teams will face each other in their first match of the tournament on 28 August at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams are placed in Group A alongside a qualifier that is yet to be determined. The top two teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the Super 4s stage of the tournament. The top two teams at the end of the Super 4s stage will face each other in the final.