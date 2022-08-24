Rizwan Seen Practicing Power-Hitting Ahead of Pakistan-India Match [Video]

The excitement of the cricketing fans is at its peak as the highly-anticipated encounter between Pakistan and India in the 2022 Asia Cup is just a few days away. Just like the fans, the cricketers from both nations are also preparing for the high-octane clash to be at their best and help their side win.

Star wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, is one of the players who the nation will be counting on as Pakistan looks to register a second successive victory over India. Rizwan was seen working hard on improving his power-hitting skills in order to prepare for the upcoming tournament.

In a video released by the official account of Pakistan Cricket, Rizwan can be seen smashing sixes under the guidance of the national team’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf.

Rizwan was one of the stars of the show last time the Men in Green faced India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Rizwan’s sensational innings of 79 off 55 balls helped Pakistan register the first-ever win in World Cup history over arch-rivals. The gritty wicket-keeper batter alongside captain Babar Azam chased down a target of 152 without the loss of any wicket as India suffered their biggest loss in T20 cricket history.

The 30-year-old will be determined to repeat his heroics once again and help Pakistan start their Asia Cup campaign on the right note. The two teams will lock horns on 28 August at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.