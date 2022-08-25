Court Allows Citizens to Pay Electricity Bills Without FPA

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 25, 2022 | 3:43 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted several petitioners permission on Wednesday to pay only their outstanding electricity bills for July, excluding the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) amount.

The ruling was given in response to petitions filed by Muhammad Sadiq and others protesting the collection of the FPA in power bills for July 2022.

The petitioners’ counsel stated that the procedure, evaluation, observations, alleged calculations, and FPA claim in the electricity bills were not based on legally verifiable technical and financial data on power generation and cost computation.

He requested the court to direct the federal government to provide a standardized regulatory framework for FPA calculations, tariff calculations, and electricity billing. The council also asked the court to suspend the collection of the FPA in the electricity bills.

The judge has issued the defendants notices for 14 September and instructed the registrar’s office to combine all other similar petitions for the next hearing.

