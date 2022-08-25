Hajj Pilgrims Can Now Pay Their Dues in Installments

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims can now pay their fees and other dues in two installments instead of paying all of the amount at once.

The Saudi Ministry has taken several other key decisions to facilitate the pilgrims, including the abolition of the Lottery Allocation System by allowing the pilgrims to register directly for Hajj.

Meanwhile, a 25 percent quota has been allocated for the pilgrims aged 65 years and above, along with the introduction of a new economic package called Economic 2, which enables low-income individuals to perform the pilgrimage.

Note here that the Saudi authorities lifted the coronavirus restrictions on the Holy Ka’aba and Masjid-al-Nabvi this year, and people willing to perform Umrah and Hajj are being issued permits.

Previously on 16 August, the Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah had increased the stay time for worshipping inside Riaz-ul-Jannah at Masjid-e-Nabvi to 10 minutes.

The Saudi authorities had mentioned that the stay time has been fixed to 10 minutes, and pilgrims have to seek a permit through mobile applications – Tawakkalna and Eatmarna – in order to visit the holy site.

It is pertinent to mention that the maximum stay time in Riaz-ul-Jannah was fixed at only seven minutes during the Hajj season due to a large number of pilgrims.

About the holy site, it is a 22 meters long and 15 meters wide area located within the bounds of Masjid-e-Nabvi, and pilgrims desire to offer two Rakats of Nafl prayer there.