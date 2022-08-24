Pakistan and Qatar to Enhance Cooperation in Energy Sector

Pakistan and Qatar Wednesday agreed to boost cooperation in the energy sector and encourage and facilitate Qatar’s investments in the country’s renewable energy, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the Diwan-e-Amiri, in Doha.

ALSO READ Qatar Investment Authority May Invest up to $3 Billion in Pakistan

The two sides agreed inter alia to strengthen institutional engagement to increase bilateral trade, deepen collaboration in the agriculture and food sectors, boost cooperation in the fields of energy, and encourage and facilitate Qatar’s investments in Pakistan’s renewable energy, tourism, and hospitality sectors, provide more opportunities to Pakistanis interested in working in Qatar and expand cooperation in defence, aviation, and maritime domains.

Recalling Pakistan’s long-term partnership with Qatar in the field of LNG cooperation, the prime minister the Amir for Qatar’s vital support in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs. The two sides also explored new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.

During their extensive consultations, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues. They expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Diwan-e-Amiri, the prime minister was welcomed by the Amir in an official ceremony and presented with a Guard of Honour. The two leaders then held delegation-level consultations.

ALSO READ Oman Offers to Develop $2.3 Billion Railway Network in Gwadar

During their extensive consultations, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral, regional, and international issues. They expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The Amir reassured the prime minister of Qatar’s commitment to forging a stronger economic partnership with Pakistan. The prime minister thanked the Amir for the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)’s readiness to invest $3 billion in commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and senior members.