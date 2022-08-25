World Food Program Offers Assistance to Pakistan in Social Uplift Programs

Princess of Jordan and Special Advisor to World Food Program (WFP) on Maternal and Child Health and Nutrition, Ms. Sarah Zeid Raád, has extended assistance in various areas to Pakistan including humanitarian assistance, meeting food and nutritional needs, financing poverty alleviation, and women development etc.

This was stated during a meeting between Ms. Sarah Zeid Raád and Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail.

Ms. Sarah Zeid apprised the Finance Minister of WFP’s various interventions in diverse sectors in Pakistan. She appreciated Pakistan’s constant support and assistance at both the federal and provincial levels.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, while thanking WFP for providing humanitarian assistance to Pakistan, highlighted that various reform initiatives introduced have been introduced for the social uplift of the masses.

He further stressed all the development partners to extend broad-based support and assistance to the recent flood affectees.