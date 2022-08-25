South Korea Shows Interest to Invest in Pakistan

South Korea is keenly interested in enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, especially on trade and investment.

This was revealed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Suh Sangpyo during a meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Mr. Miftah Ismail at Finance Division today.

Finance Minister Mr. Miftah Ismail highlighted the friendly relations between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea and the bilateral ties between both countries in areas of trade, investment, human exchange and development cooperation.

The Finance Minister said that the present government is focusing on various other avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extended to a new level. He apprised the Korean Ambassador of the potential investment areas and extended the present government’s greater facilitation and support in this regard.

Mr. Suh Sangpyo also showed a keen interest in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries, especially on trade and investment.

The Finance Minister shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing investments in Pakistan and assured the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea of the present government’s full support and cooperation.