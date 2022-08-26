FIA Establishes 8 New Anti-Money Laundering Police Stations

The Federal Investigating Agency (FIA) has reportedly established new eight police stations under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) wing in the metropolises to check for money laundering activities.

The AML wing was previously working under the Banking Crime Unit of the FIA, which had significantly affected its operations.

The notification about the establishment of the new AML police stations was issued by the FIA following the approval of the federal government.

Accordingly, the Karachi AML police station will supervise the Karachi, Hyderabad, and Bhambhore divisions, and the Lahore AML police station will include the Lahore and Gujranwala divisions. Similarly, the Faisalabad AML police station will oversee the Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions, and the Multan AML police station will supervise the Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur divisions. Furthermore, the Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions will come under the supervision of the Sukkur police station, as per the notification.

The AML police station in Islamabad will reportedly supervise the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Rawalpindi division, and Gilgit division; and the Quetta and Peshawar AML police stations will be responsible for the entire provinces and their capitals.

Sources mentioned that the heads of the AML police stations would reportedly be appointed with the approval of the federal government.