Punjab Police WhatsApp Service Used by 100,000 People One Day After Launch

More than 100,000 people reportedly contacted the Punjab Police WhatsApp service on the first day it was launched to provide citizens information more conveniently and efficiently.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police revealed that a high number of overseas Pakistanis utilized the service as well and it is hoped that this number will grow.

The Inspector General of Punjab (IGP), Faisal Shahkar, reportedly inaugurated the Punjab Police WhatsApp and the Online Complaint Management System (CMS) on Tuesday.

The Punjab Police’s WhatsApp number is 0331-7871787 and citizens can access the information they need through this service at any time. Over 15 different Punjab Police services are available to the citizens at the number that can be initiated with a text saying ‘Hi’ or ‘Salam’.

The services include but are not limited to the IGP complaint cell, gender harassment complaints, police service center services, crime reports, the Zainab Alert, facilities for Overseas Pakistanis, Criminal Record Verification of domestic workers, and Citizen Portal. However, the number is essentially meant for text complaints only, and sharing videos and images, or making calls on it should be avoided.

The online CMS is accessible to the public. It can be used to check the status of a complaint after it is registered at CMS’ Public Complaint Register (PCR).

The spokesperson added that citizens who had used the WhatsApp service had commended the Punjab Police, and urged that the Punjab Police’s emergency number 15 be contacted in case of emergencies.