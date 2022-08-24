IT Minister Announces Crime Analytics and Smart Policing Project

The federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haq, has announced that the Crime Analytics and Smart Policing (CASP) project will be implemented nationwide following the completion of a successful pilot project for it in the federal and provincial capitals.

He revealed that IT Ministry is implementing the CASP initiative to revolutionize the decades-old policing system and added that the police system in Punjab is being extended to the rest of the country to create a unified and integrated policing system.

The CASP was initiated and sponsored by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and it was carried out by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to launch the police’s technology initiatives and develop an analytics umbrella for predictive policing.

Minister Haq explained, “In the first phase, the different core systems have been implemented in Karachi, Islamabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Quetta under the CASP”.

He also mentioned that the Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) had automated 25 registers of the police station, such as the register-one and the First Information Report (FIR). Furthermore, 169,377 FIRs have been registered in the provincial capitals so far.

The newly introduced complaints management system (CMS) is a hassle-free complaint submission procedure for the public at the police station level, Minister Haq said and highlighted that with 895,899 complaints to date, it will guarantee digital inclusion.

He also detailed that the Criminal Record Office (CRO) system uses biometrics, physical appearance, and previous criminal history for record management and criminal identification, and mentioned that it has been used to register 524,030 criminal records.

Minister Aminul Haq stated that the overall impact of the CASP would be ensured by the establishment of the first national criminal database with 1.5 million criminal profiles and the first national crime database with 6.5 million crimes recorded; the initiation of the first Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS); the launch of the first AI-based predictive policing system; improved service delivery to the public; and the provision of a platform for research and development.

He remarked that the integration of all these systems will facilitate various departments in coordinating and making effective decisions.