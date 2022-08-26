Forced Salaries Deductions for Flood Victims Termed Unconstitutional

An Assistant Session Judge from West Karachi has appealed to the Sindh government to revert the decision to deduct the salaries of government employees for the relief of flood victims.

Terming the deductions “unconstitutional” in a letter to the Secretary of Finance, he highlighted that even the lands owned by the government employees have been affected by the recent floods while they depend on their salaries and the crops grown on their lands.

The Judge also reminded the government that the “Sindh High Court has already made deductions in the month of June.”

He argued that such deductions without the permission of the employees are unconstitutional, and demanded that the provincial Ministry of Finance rethink the decision and return the employees’ money. The judge also warned in his letter that the employees will be forced to approach the Sindh High Court (SHC) if their money is not returned.

The federal government had requested the public to make donations for the flood affectees across the country after the devastation caused by the unrelenting rains and the subsequent flash floods caused the loss of both life and property, and displaced millions.

Pakistan Army officers and members of the federal cabinet announced on Thursday that they would donate a month’s worth of their salaries to the flood victims.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army officers have deposited their pledged funds to the Prime Minister (PM)’s Flood Relief Fund, while other personnel continue to donate funds on a voluntary basis.

ALSO READ Fauji Fertilizer Company Undertakes Flood Relief Assistance in Ghotki, Sindh

It read: “All General Officers of the Pakistan Army (all Brigadiers, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals, and Generals) have donated one month’s pay to go towards relief and humanitarian aid/ration packages for flood-affected families in Pakistan.”

On the other hand, all the members of the federal cabinet, have also announced that they will contribute a month’s salary to the PM’s relief fund.