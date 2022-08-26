Met Office Issues Massive Flood Warning for KP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a red alert for high-level flooding in the Kabul River at Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A notification has also been issued by the Director at the office of Chief Meteorologist PMD, Ikram Ud Din, in this regard.

According to the notification, the water level is predicted to go up to 300,000 cusecs in the Kabul River, which may result in ‘very high and above level’ flooding in the next 48 hours.

In addition, tributaries of the Indus and Kabul rivers are also expected to flood during this period.

Meanwhile, flash flooding is likely to persist in the rivers and nullahs of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

Earlier, Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, had requested urgent humanitarian and rescue assistance following the crippling floods across the country.

She said this at a meeting chaired by the Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

She revealed that the country is under the seventh spell of the monsoon that displaced thousands of people, killed over 830 (now over 900), injured around 1,348, and submerged over 30 districts in Balochistan and Sindh.

She compared the current disaster with the floods in 2010, that caused havoc in the country, adding that the 30 districts in Sindh, all of Balochistan, and South Punjab are having a major humanitarian crisis.

She has urged the international allies to provide assistance, as both federal and provincial governments are not equipped to deal with such a disaster.