Pakistan Army Officers and Ministers to Donate Their Salaries to Flood Victims

Federal Cabinet members and Pakistan Army officers have announced to contribute their one-month pay to the flood relief fund, as the country requires assistance in order to overcome flood damages.

The cabinet members’ salaries will be credited to the Prime Minister’s (PM) Flood Relief Fund.

The officials asked the philanthropists and citizens to give a helping hand in relief activities in the wake of severe rains that caused flooding and killed over 900 people since mid-June.

Besides, Pakistan Army has decided to establish donation centers in all major cities for collecting commodities from the public. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) detailed that all general officers will donate their one-month pay for the flood relief operations.

The decision was taken at the 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference headed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Previously, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) set up the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund on the instructions of the Federal Government, and it urged banks to spread awareness about the initiative.

Members of the coalition government in the center underlined the importance of donations, while officials asked the foreign allies to assist with relief operations.