Numerous KP Districts Announce to Close Schools and Colleges

A number of districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced the closure of all educational institutes on account of floods engendered by record-shattering monsoon rainfalls.

Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Tank, Chitral, Swat, and Dir have issued notifications to keep all public and private schools and colleges closed for a number of days.

ALSO READ Sindh Extends Closure of Schools and Colleges Due to Floods

According to details, all educational institutes in Chitral will remain closed for 10 days, 3 days in Tank, 2 days each in DI Khan and Dir, and indefinitely in Swat.

This year’s torrential monsoon downpours and subsequent floods have wreaked havoc in KP, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

In a similar development, the Sindh government has extended the closure of all educational institutes across the province due to the prevailing floods and anticipated heavy monsoon downpours.

As per the official notification issued by the Education Ministry, all public and private schools and colleges in the province will remain shut on 26 and 27 August due to the monsoon rainfall emergency. The educational institutes will reopen on 29 August.

ALSO READ Pakistan Army Officers and Ministers to Donate Their Salaries to Flood Victims

Earlier this week, the provincial Education Ministry announced the closure of all educational institutes in the province for two days on account of the expected heavy rains across Sindh.

As per the previous notification, all public and private educational institutes remained closed on 24 and 25 August. Schools and colleges were meant to reopen today. However, the current conditions have forced the provincial government to extend the closure of educational institutes.