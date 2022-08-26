Sindh Extends Closure of Schools and Colleges Due to Floods

The Sindh government has extended the closure of all educational institutes across the province due to the prevailing floods and anticipated heavy monsoon downpours.

According to the official notification issued by the Education Ministry, all public and private schools and colleges in the province will remain shut on 26 and 27 August due to the monsoon rainfall emergency.

Educational institutes in the province will reopen on 29 August. The development comes as the provincial government is working to provide relief to millions of citizens affected by floods in 23 calamity-hit districts.

The provincial government has deployed Pakistan Army to assist the civil administrations in flood relief efforts. This year’s monsoon downpour has wreaked havoc in Sindh, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

Earlier this week, the provincial Education Ministry announced the closure of all educational institutes in the province for two days on account of the expected heavy rains across Sindh.

As per the previous notification, all public and private educational institutes remained closed on 24 and 25 August. Schools and colleges were meant to reopen today, however, the current conditions have forced the provincial government to extend the closure of educational institutes.