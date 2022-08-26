PM Demands Immediate Relief on Electricity Bills Within 24 Hours

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has asked the relevant authorities and distribution companies (DISCOs) to reduce the consumer bills and provide relief to the consumers within 24 hours.

This relief was announced earlier to consumers with fewer than 200 units of consumption.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of the PM to resolve the issues of electricity consumers after the eruption of protests against the hike in electricity bills.

Directing different authorities, he said that the leave of all the staff should be terminated, and the DISCOs must report to him within 24 hours. He demanded non-stop work from the officials to assure that the mistake in the bills was rectified.

In addition, he has asked banks to remain open in the coming days, allowing the consumers to submit their electricity bills.

The meeting was briefed that the implementation of the relief package announced by the Prime Minister for the electricity consumers is being ensured. Correction of bills is in progress under the relief given to 16.6 million consumers in the context of fuel price adjustment.