Punjab Approves Three New Affordable Housing Schemes

Punjab’s Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, okayed the launch of three low-cost housing schemes in the province yesterday.

The decision was made in the 86th meeting of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) board at its office that was presided over by the Housing Minister.

The housing schemes — Al-Rasheed Garden, Gujranwala; Al-Noor Garden Residencia, Sangla Hill; and Campbellpur Greens, Attock — will provide locals access to quality and affordable residential facilities.

A monitoring committee was also formed during the meeting for the supervision of the housing projects. The attendees also decided on the formulation of pension regulations for PHATA employees and other administrative matters.

Furthermore, a 20 percent quota was reserved for the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) in each of the housing schemes.

The Minister emphasized facilitating the developers to ensure a smooth working environment and declared that corruption or dishonesty will not be tolerated in his team.

He added that the NPHP is a top priority of the provincial government and it plans to complete as many housing schemes as possible in the shortest time possible time.

In another meeting earlier this month, Housing Minister had expressed his intention to expedite the development work for low-cost housing schemes, saying, “Low-cost housing schemes should be completed rapidly by working day and night.”

He also added that a special cell would be created to attract investment by overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector.

