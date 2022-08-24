KP’s Primary School Students Forced to Study Under the Sun in Scorching Heat

More than 180 students of Government Primary School for Boys take their classes either under the scorching heat of the sun or inside a damaged rented building in Razar Tehsil, District Swabi in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The dilapidated rented school building has two rooms and a veranda with cracked walls that could fall at any time, endangering students’ lives.

Meanwhile, the parents and locals feel helpless in this situation. The locals said that the government promised to restore the infrastructure of schools but failed to fulfill it, adding that they requested the Province’s Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and the District Education Officer (DEO) many times for the allotment of land for the building but nothing happened.

Furthermore, they detailed that the other school is far away and the parents cannot afford to send their children that far.

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Member of National Assembly (MNA), Usman Khan Tarakai, have been elected from district Swabi. Even so, the region lacks infrastructure and the right to education and is regarded as the least developed region in terms of education.

