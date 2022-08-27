KP to Accommodate Flood Victims in Govt Buildings

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has announced to open all government buildings in the province for the displaced flood-affected people.

KP’s Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, stated that the CM has issued directives to accommodate flood victims in the public buildings.

Therefore, the colleges, libraries, and all higher education offices in the flood-affected districts will be opened to the displaced flood victims, the Minister added.

In a similar development, the KP government has allocated two helicopters for flood rescue and relief operations, while provincial authorities are continuously carrying out relief activities in the flood-affected districts.

The CM said that the helicopters will be utilized in emergency situations by the district administrations.

Additionally, a ‘Field Emergency Control Room’ has been established at the CM Secretariat in Peshawar for coordinating with relevant departments and monitoring relief operations in the province. People can contact the following numbers in case of a flood-related emergency:

UAN: 091-111-712-713

Fax No: 091-9210707

WhatsApp: 0304-1033435

خیبر پختونخوا کے مختلف اضلاع میں سیلابی صورتحال، وزیراعلی سیکرٹریٹ پشاور میں ”فلڈ ایمرجنسی کنٹرول روم“ قائم

یو این: 091111712713

فکس : 0919210707

وٹس ایپ: 03041033435 pic.twitter.com/ngrgWXg9TY — Chief Minister KP (@KPChiefMinister) August 26, 2022

Provincial authorities have also set up control rooms in the flood-stricken districts that will be linked with the Field Emergency Control Room in Peshawar, while the MPAs from the districts will be designated as focal persons.

Besides, Peshawar’s local administration has set up a control room to constantly monitor the flood situation in the province, particularly in the metropolis in light of the potential floods, and as mentioned above it will also be linked with the Field Emergency Control Room.

In connection with this, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, detailed that all relevant departments are fully equipped to deal with an emergency situation, whereas representatives of those departments including the Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, and the Irrigation department will work round the clock in the control room.

DC Shafiullah headed a meeting about the situation of rivers and streams, which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr. Ehtishamul Haq, ADC Relief, Muhammed Imran Khan, and other officials of the Pakistan Army and Irrigation department.

He stated that people living near riverbanks are being evacuated to safer places, and added that the leaves of the concerned staff have been canceled owing to the flood situation.

In addition, people can contact at the above-mentioned numbers or DC Office Peshawar’s number 091-9211338 in case of an emergency.

In the early hours of Saturday, the DC Peshawar also visited flood-prone districts and issued directions to appropriate officials to be vigilant for relief and rescue operations.

According to the DC, the district administration has placed all relevant agencies on high alert.