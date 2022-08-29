Elon Musk is Observing Fasts These Days

The richest person in the world and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla, Elon Musk, has revealed that he observes periodic fasts to stay healthy.

Taking to Twitter, Musk revealed that he has been fasting periodically to stay healthy after following a good friend’s advice, and lauded an intermittent fasting app for this purpose.

On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

Furthermore, Musk claimed that he has lost over 20 pounds (lbs.) from his peak weight after adopting this regimen.

Following his fasting post, he stated that he would be sharing some things that work for him in order to help others, and urged his followers to do the same.

From time to time, I will share some things that seem to be working for me, in case you find it helpful — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2022

Musk, unlike other billionaires, is known for interacting with his followers over Twitter. He keeps making witty revelations and announcements that grab the attention of social and electronic media.

Previously on 17 August, he remarked on Twitter that he supports the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party in the United States (US), which got over 370,000 likes, and he announced in the same thread that he is acquiring Manchester United (MU), a football club in England, and that announcement got more than 850,000 likes.