Twitter Users Laud Pakistani Team for Valiant Fight Against India in Asia Cup

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 29, 2022 | 11:51 am

Pakistan’s narrow loss to arch-rivals India in their opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup left many cricketing fans disappointed as the Men in Green lost the grip of the match at the backend of the second innings.

ALSO READ

Despite the loss, Pakistan’s bowling attack played their heart out as they looked set to defend a low target of 148. Pakistan’s batters were unable to make their mark as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and only a late flurry from bowlers Haris Rauf (13 off 7) and Shahnawaz Dahani (16 off 6) helped them put a decent total on the board.

Young express pacer, Naseem Shah, brought Pakistan back into the game as he dismissed KL Rahul in the first over of the innings and fine bowling performance from the entire bowling unit was the highlight of the match. Eventually, Indian all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took on the attack and won the match for their team with just one ball remaining.

While the Green Shirts were unable to secure a win, their efforts were much appreciated by the cricketing faithful as they lauded the team’s brilliant fightback. The cricketing fraternity took to social media and showered the team with praises for their exceptional display on the field.

ALSO READ

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

The Men in Green also received praise from across the border for their sensational bowling performance

Also Read

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>