Shaheen Afridi to Undergo Rehabilitation in London to Get Fit for World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi will soon fly to London for rehabilitation of his knee injury. The decision has been made by the medical board in order to provide premium medical care to the pacer.

The star pacer sustained a PCL tear muscle injury which needs continuous intensive care for recovery. Shaheen Shah Afridi will be provided top-class medical assistance under qualified doctors in London using high-quality equipment.

The star pacer will be looked after by the PCB Advisory Panel in London. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr. Zafar Iqbal are a part of the panel. Both of them are highly experienced sports physicians.

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed has been performing his duties as the Head of Medical Services at Queens Park Rangers Football Club since 2016, while Dr. Zafar Iqbal joined as Head of Sports Medicine at Crystal Palace Football Club in 2015. Dr. Zafar has provided his services for a number of football and cricket clubs as a medical specialist. The advisory panel will report to PCB on a daily basis.

According to the reports, the star pacer will hopefully recover till the T20 World Cup 2022.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after sustaining a knee injury during fielding against Sri Lanka in a Test match.