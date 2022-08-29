Swat Announces to Close Schools and Colleges Due to Floods

The district administration of Swat has announced the closure of all educational institutes till next month due to the destruction caused by floods engendered by heavy monsoon rains.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, all public and private schools and colleges will remain closed till 5 September. The educational institutes will reopen on 6 September.

Last week, Swat’s administration shut down public and private schools and colleges indefinitely due to wide-scale damage to public life and property due to floods.

So far in this monsoon season, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported 242 deaths and 307 injuries. Out of the total deaths, 105 are females, 101 are males, and 36 are children.

118 males, 115 females, and 74 children have been injured in the province as well.

ALSO READ Balochistan Extends Closure of Schools and Colleges Till Next Month

In a similar development from earlier today, the Balochistan government has announced to keep educational institutes in the province closed till 2 September. Schools and colleges will reopen on 3 September.

Monsoon rainfall has broken six decades-old record in Balochistan. So far in this monsoon season, Balochistan has received 284mm of rainfall, which is 469% higher than its monsoon average of 50mm. Resultantly, 242 people have lost their lives while 108 have been injured in the province since 14 June.