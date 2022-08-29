Balochistan Extends Closure of Schools and Colleges Till Next Month

The Balochistan government has extended the closure of all educational institutes till next month on account of the devastation wreaked by massive floods.

According to Balochistan’s Education Minister, Mir Naseebullah Mari, all public and private schools and colleges in the province will remain shut till 2 September. The educational institutes will reopen on 3 September.

Monsoon rainfall has broken six decades-old record in Balochistan. So far in this monsoon season, Balochistan has received 284mm of rainfall, which is 469% higher than its monsoon average of 50mm.

Floods induced by record-breaking rains have caused wide-scale destruction in Balochistan, killing hundreds of people and destroying infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Donates KPL Prize Money to Flood Victims

The latest data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that 242 people have lost their lives while 108 have been injured in the province since 14 June.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has estimated Rs. 200 billion for the rehabilitation of flood victims. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has only announced Rs. 10 billion for the province.