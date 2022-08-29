Video of Pakistan Army Helicopter Rescuing Stranded Citizen Goes Viral

The pilots of Pakistan Army Aviation carried out a fearless rescue operation in Kohistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rescue a man trapped in a flash flood yesterday.

As per a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an emergency call was made by the Kohistan administration to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Mangla Division and the Commander Mangla Brigade who were on a flood assessment mission near Pattan. The flood assessment flight was then diverted to save the civilian.

The ISPR statement detailed that the helicopter changed course accordingly and the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued the person who was in a precarious situation.

“The pilots made daring attempt, lower the helicopter [sic] and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely,” the ISPR said and added that if the Aviation team had not arrived in time, the trapped person could have lost his life.

It further stated, “Pakistan Army and Pakistan army aviation keeping in with their traditions will not hesitate to save their brothers and sisters in line with COAS vision that people of Pakistan are our priority and we won’t rest until every single individual is reached and helped”.

The video of the rescue operation has been widely shared on social media platforms with users applauding the efforts of the Pakistan Army to save precious lives in flood-hit areas.

In related news, four special army aviation helicopters rescued 110 stranded people from Khawazakhela to Kamju Cantonment in Swat on Sunday.

The ISPR said, “The stranded people who were struck at the mountain top in Kumrat will be evacuated by army helicopters specially flown from Kamju Cantt, Swat, as soon as the weather permits”.

It also highlighted that a flood relief control center has been set up by the Dir scouts, and directed people to contact them at 0309-1311310, 0323-5780067, and 0945-825526 in case of an emergency: