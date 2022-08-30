Boxer Amir Khan Pledges Rs. 5 Million Every Week for Flood Victims in Pakistan

Pakistan-born British boxer, Amir Khan, has donated Rs. 5 million to flood victims in Pakistan during a live transmission of Imran Khan’s fund-raising event and has pledged to donate the same amount every week.

Parts of Pakistan have been hit by severe flooding caused by record-breaking monsoon rains, with over 1,000 people killed, thousands injured, millions internally displaced, and damages expected to exceed Rs. 1,000 billion.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi to Undergo Rehabilitation in London to Get Fit for World Cup

Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, held an international telethon to collect funds for flood victims, during which people spoke directly to Imran Khan via telephone calls to offer their donations for flood victims.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator, Faisal Javed Khan, who was hosting the live transmission, has claimed that a total of Rs. 5 billion was pledged during the three-hour transmission.

ALSO READ PCB Provides Important Update on Naseem Shah’s Injury

Meanwhile, the former prime minister has also pledged to personally direct the relief and recovery efforts in the country’s flood-affected regions, where more than 33 million people have been impacted.

According to the NDMA report, 1,634 people were injured, over 735,375 livestock animals were lost, 3,451 km of highways, 149 bridges, 170 stores, and 949,858 homes have been damaged across the country since the start of monsoon season.