Google Offers $3.5 Million in Scholarships to Pakistani Youth: PML-N Senator

Google has announced 15,000 annual scholarships, worth $3.5 million, which have the potential to revolutionize the local Information Technology (IT) industry.

Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, a member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on IT, revealed on Monday, “The American tech giant wants to invest $3.5 million in Pakistan”.

He further stated that the sale of a 5G license would generate billions of dollars in foreign exchange as well as significantly enhance venture capital investment in the private sector, adding, “With modest planning, Pakistan’s IT exports can easily be increased to 10 billion dollars in the next few years”.

He also disclosed South Korea’s intent to give a $1 billion loan for Pakistan’s IT sector at an interest rate of 0.1 percent only.

There are many areas in IT that Pakistan can focus on to emerge as an IT power in the region very soon.

The senator further expressed his intention to bring revolution in the IT sector in the country at the government level as well as on a personal level, “I want to use my higher education in the field of information technology for the benefit of the country,” he added.

Senator Khan, who holds a Ph.D. in IT from Oxford University as well as experience in completing IT projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said that the PML-N government understands the people’s problems and wants the national IT sector to develop and progress.

He also revealed that an important project involving the export of human resources to Japan is also underway.

“Therefore, every effort will be made to increase the focus of the government on this sector so that the obstacles in the way of foreign investment can be removed,” the senator added.