ImmuniWeb Partners with Concave FORT to Help Increase Cyber Resilience & Compliance in Pakistan

ImmuniWeb has announced partnership with Concave FORT (a Lakson Group initiative) to help increase cyber resilience and compliance in Pakistan.

The partnership allows Concave FORT to offer award-winning and recognized ImmuniWeb® AI Platform for Application Security Testing, Attack Surface Management and, Dark Web Monitoring solutions to customers based in Pakistan.

“We are excited about our partnership with ImmuniWeb® to serve the Pakistani market. This new partnership enables us to extend ImmuniWeb’s full range of application security testing, continuous monitoring and policy compliance products to meet market requirements for corporate, government and cybersecurity professionals,” said Zahid Ali, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Concave FORT.

“This partnership allows us to enhance our existing Penetration Testing; Vulnerability Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Management technology portfolio. ImmuniWeb allows us to provide for market segment needs in Pakistan with a scalable, self-managed solution that allows corporations to continuously keep a track of and enhance the security and compliance of their IT infrastructure and applications,” he added.

Concave FORT aims to provide holistic set of cyber security services and solutions for every business. These solutions and services are purely based on industry leading frameworks, expertise, and technologies. Concave FORT aims to contribute to a more secure and responsible cyberspace in Pakistan. This partnership with ImmuniWeb® is an important step in that direction.

“We are delighted to partner with Concave FORT to expand our presence in Pakistan. Cybercriminals are incrementally targeting governments, organizations, and private companies in the region by exploiting vulnerable applications, incomplete or missing IT asset inventory and breached suppliers exposed on the Dark Web,” said Andrii Slobodianyk, Global Partnership Director of ImmuniWeb.

“Consolidation of our efforts and expertise will deliver outstanding added-value to our customers, providing them with efficient and effective services at an unbeatable price,” he added.