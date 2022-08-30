Ministry of Power Pushes for Promotion of Electric Bikes

Power Division has pushed for the promotion of e-bikes in Pakistan amid soaring fuel prices and crippling inflation.

According to details, the division has submitted a constitution proposal that seeks a comprehensive plan regarding the promotion of electric bikes. It noted that, as of late, bikes are consuming $3 billion of fuel per year.

Power Division told Business Recorder that e-bikes would benefit Pakistan’s economy, as well as its environment by curbing excessive fuel consumption. The government is currently comparing the performance, prices, driving range, and ownership costs of petrol-powered bikes and e-bikes.

The department found out that bikes have an average fuel economy of 52 km/liter, while the daily travel average is 31 km. Furthermore, petrol-powered bikes are also a major contributor to pollution due to their carbon and noise emissions. However, given their efficiency, reliability, and affordability, people resort to buying them instead of e-bikes.

The power division highlighted the following inhibitors in the e-bike normalization:

Non-availability of offsite charging infrastructure.

The cost of e-bikes is much higher than its comparable competitors.

Absence of formal sector financing products that include certain incentives from the government.

Limited charging capacity because of the technological constraint for battery swapping.

High cost of power.

The department has vouched for e-bike-friendly policies that could persuade people to move from petrol-powered bikes to e-bikes.