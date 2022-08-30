Ministry of Power Pushes for Promotion of Electric Bikes

Power Division has pushed for the promotion of e-bikes in Pakistan amid soaring fuel prices and crippling inflation.
According to details, the division has submitted a constitution proposal that seeks a comprehensive plan regarding the promotion of electric bikes. It noted that, as of late, bikes are consuming $3 billion of fuel per year.
Power Division told Business Recorder that e-bikes would benefit Pakistan’s economy, as well as its environment by curbing excessive fuel consumption. The government is currently comparing the performance, prices, driving range, and ownership costs of petrol-powered bikes and e-bikes.
The department found out that bikes have an average fuel economy of 52 km/liter, while the daily travel average is 31 km. Furthermore, petrol-powered bikes are also a major contributor to pollution due to their carbon and noise emissions. However, given their efficiency, reliability, and affordability, people resort to buying them instead of e-bikes.
The power division highlighted the following inhibitors in the e-bike normalization:
- Non-availability of offsite charging infrastructure.
- The cost of e-bikes is much higher than its comparable competitors.
- Absence of formal sector financing products that include certain incentives from the government.
- Limited charging capacity because of the technological constraint for battery swapping.
- High cost of power.
The department has vouched for e-bike-friendly policies that could persuade people to move from petrol-powered bikes to e-bikes.