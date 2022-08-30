SHC Issues Notices to NEPRA and KE on Fuel Cost Adjustment Charges

By Aqib Rauf Abbasi | Published Aug 30, 2022 | 6:38 pm

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and K-Electric and sought a response by September 9 on a petition against the collection of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges and other taxes.

The petition was filed by the Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, against K-Electric, reported ARY News.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner, Advocate Usman Farooq, argued that K-Electric should be stopped from overcharging the consumers in the name of fuel adjustment and other charges. The lawyer demanded a forensic audit of K-Electric’s account.

The SHC, after hearing the arguments of the petitioner, issued notices to NEPRA and K-Electric and directed them to submit their responses by September 9.

