Dalda Pays an Ode to All the Mothers with a Beautiful ‘Maamta’ Story Featuring Fawad Khan

Repeatedly over the years, Dalda has stayed loyal to its slogan, “Jahan Maamta Wahan Dalda”.

With the new era of glam, glitter, and all that jazz in all the recent advertisements, Dalda manages to reign in the hearts of everyone by staying true to its origin.

While all the other competitive brands are busy engaging with the customers through random dance numbers and focusing on bringing faces all the way from Turkey, Dalda manages to come up with a simple yet heartwarming storyline that targets the emotion of almost everyone.

Nothing can be more universal than a mother’s love.

With no unnecessary product placement and the woman of the house not being showcased as the master chef who cooks a ten-course meal daily without shedding a single drop of sweat, the advert manages to showcase the nurturing nature of a mother for her child, parallel to the tagline of Dalda itself.

The engaging story, with Fawad khan adding charm with his narration and sentimentality, is the soul of this ad.

Dalda, once again acts as a reminder of how important little things and moments around us are.

