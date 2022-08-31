Govt Aims to Increase Trade Volume With Afghanistan: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday said that the government aims to take measures for promoting the trade volume with the neighboring countries including Afghanistan

The finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) led by its chairman Zubair Motiwala at the Finance Division.

The delegation briefed the minister about the current landscape of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the issues being faced by them.

It was also shared that the trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan is still unexplored to a large extent and significant benefits can be reaped by utilizing its full potential.

The finance minister shared the government is cognizant of the uncultivated trade potential between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He assured the delegation that their issues will be resolved at the earliest. He directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process of resolving the issues of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.