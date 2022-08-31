ICC Penalizes Pakistan and India for Slow Over-Rate

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium, however, both teams were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

According to the details, the International Cricket Council (ICC) fined India and Pakistan 40% of their match fees after referee Jeff Crowe found both teams to be two overs short of their respective targets.

It is worth noting that during the high-stakes game, both teams were forced to play with 5 players inside the 30-yard circle rather than four fielders in the final few overs, which is considered a crucial stage of the match.

Both captains, Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma accepted the proposed sanction after the umpires panel leveled the charges, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The Men in Blue face Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022, and if they win, they will advance to the super four stages, whereas Pakistan will play their final group stage match on September 2.

It is pertinent to mention that both the arch-rivals are also expected to meet on September 4 in the super four stages of the tournament, where they will also face Afghanistan and another qualifier from Group B.