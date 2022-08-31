Miftah Assures Full Support to Newspaper Publishers

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail assure newspaper publishers of full support in resolving their problems.

A delegation of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation (APAFF) held a meeting with Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, today. The delegation was headed by its Central Secretary General Tikka Khan. Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Minister of their issues especially related to the decision to curtail the supply of newspapers in government departments.

Newspaper printing is going down globally in numbers and the digital versions are growing, that is making the newspapers publishers difficult to meet their ends.

Miftah expressed the resolve of the government to support the media industry and its associated organizations and people. He said that the present government believes in the social uplift of the masses and aims at resolving their issues at all levels to support them.

Further, the finance minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of APAFF.