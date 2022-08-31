Cabinet Approves Tax Exemption for Tomatoes and Onions Import

The federal cabinet has approved the tax exemption on the import of tomatoes and onions in the wake of skyrocketing prices of vegetables as the floods have destroyed crops on a large scale in Sindh and Balochistan.

Well-informed sources have told Propakistani that the cabinet has approved the exemption of sales tax on the import of onions and tomatoes.

The sources further revealed that the cabinet has also approved exempting withholding tax on the import of onions and tomatoes. Tax exemption on import of these products will remain in place till 31st December 2022, the sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prices of different vegetables, most notably onions and tomatoes, have soared across the country over the last few days as the floods have destroyed crops on a large scale in Sindh and Balochistan.

To cope with the rising prices, the government decided to import onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to meet the local demand and ensure price stability.