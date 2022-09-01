Affordable Samsung Galaxy A04s Launched With 90Hz Display and 50MP Camera

Samsung Galaxy A series has just received one of its most affordable phones of the year. The Galaxy A04s comes as a small update over the Galaxy A04 from earlier this month and a direct successor to last year’s Galaxy A03s.

Pricing is yet to be revealed, but since it is an entry-level A series phone, we expect it to cost around $150 – $200.

Design and Display

The entry-level phone design is signified by the waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel upfront. This is on top of a fairly basic 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 720p resolution, but the 90Hz refresh rate is commendable as it is also an upgrade over last year. The power button on the side doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

Samsung has not officially revealed the chipset, but considering the CPU configuration, it is most likely the Exynos 850. It is not only faster than last year’s Helio P35 on the A03s but also far more efficient than A04’s 28nm Unisoc chip. You can either have 3 or 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB/128GB storage options along with a microSD card slot.

For software, you get a lighter version of Samsung UI called One UI Core 4.1 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

The back has a triple camera setup which comprises a 50MP primary sensor in the middle which is flanked by a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. Video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 FPS just like the Galaxy A04.

The waterdrop notch holds a single 5MP selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is no different from its siblings at 5,000 mAh. It still lacks fast charging, but the micro-USB port has finally been upgraded to USB C.

As mentioned earlier, there is no word on pricing yet, but we expect it cost somewhere between $150-$200.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications