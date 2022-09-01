Azhar Ali Set to Return to Worcestershire for 2023 County Season

Worcestershire County Cricket Club have re-signed Pakistani international cricketer, Azhar Ali, for the next season. Azhar Ali has decided to stay with Worcestershire after his initial signing worked smoothly.

“Worcestershire are pleased to retain the experienced cricketer as he performed remarkably in the first season,” the club said in a press statement.

Azhar Ali has scored 607 runs from eight matches in the County Championship at an average of 46.69, as well as hitting a magnificent 130 against Northants in the Royal London Cup. Moreover, he also brought much-valued experience to help the young players in the squad.

Worcestershire Cricket Chairman, Paul Pridgeon, confirmed, “Azhar has loved it here and wants to come back and do a job for us again next season, and we are delighted he has signed for another year. Azhar has done really well for us. We think he is a brilliant cricketer, he has fitted into our dressing room, and the players love him. To get someone who is available for most of, if not the entire season, again is another bonus with your overseas player because I think it is going to be harder and harder to do that. He has had interest from other first-class counties as well, but he has indicated he has really loved being at Worcestershire, and his family is settled here.”

Azhar Ali said he has had a good time with the club and expressed joy over re-signing for another year.

Azhar Ali said, “Being part of the Worcestershire setup has been such an enjoyable experience for me, and I’m delighted to be coming back for another year. There is so much potential in this squad, and, as well as being glad that I’ve been able to play my part with the bat, I’ve been happy to pass on my knowledge and experience to other people. The team has played a lot of good cricket in the Championship this year and could easily have picked up another two or three wins, and I hope I can help the team to kick on next year.”