Franchises Reject IPL-Like Auction Model for PSL

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a proposal regarding an auction model to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises in order to attract more star cricketers from around the world.

All of the franchise owners have, however, expressed their displeasure with the cricket board’s proposal since they feel that it will only increase their financial burden while only benefiting the cricket board.

Meanwhile, the cricket board chairman, Ramiz Raja, has returned from England, so the owners of the franchises and the cricket board management will discuss the matter at the upcoming General Council meeting on Friday.

It is worth noting that the last General Council meeting was held on September 27, 2021, and despite owners’ repeated requests, it was not held on time, leaving many important issues unresolved.

According to reports, franchise owners believe that the proposed model will force them to pay more to the existing players rather than stars, as there are many players in each franchise who have now established their names.

Franchise owners are also concerned that the auction model will cause all teams to lose local players, and that overpaying for international players will irritate them, which is why they have united to oppose the proposed model.

It is pertinent to mention here that PSL 8 schedule and draft dates and other important issues like the agenda of the code of conduct will be points of discussion in the General Council meeting.

All franchise owners, Chairman, CEO, COO, CFO, Director Commercial, Secretary Board of Governors PCB, Senior GMPSL, GM, and Secretary GC, will be there to attend the much important meeting.