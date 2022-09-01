FBR Withdraws All Taxes on Import of Tomatoes and Onions

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued two Statutory Regulatory Orders (S.R.Os) for the import of onions and tomatoes.

FBR has completely withdrawn taxes and duties on the import of onions and tomatoes.

The devastation caused by the recent floods in the country has severely impacted the crops and led to a shortage of onions and tomatoes, leading to a significant rise in the prices of the two commodities.

To provide relief to the people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to take immediate measures to maintain a steady supply of onions and tomatoes.

The measure taken by FBR will lead to a drop in the price of tomatoes and onions. FBR has issued these orders under the direction of the federal government and imports of onions and tomatoes will be exempt from taxes and duties till 31 December 2022.

Previously, FBR had exempted all items from duties and taxes, which were approved by the national and provincial disaster management authorities.

During the onion season in Balochistan, the onion crop was destroyed by torrential rains and floods. More than 80 percent of the onion crop in Sindh has been destroyed due to floods.