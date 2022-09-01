Is Pakistan Missing a Trick by Not Playing Shadab Khan in Middle-Order?

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, is widely regarded as one of the most valuable T20 players in the world. His magnificent leg-spin, explosive batting, and sensational fielding make him one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 cricket leagues around the world.

Despite his wonderful performances in the shortest format of the game, Shadab’s skills have not been properly utilized in the national side. While Shadab’s leg-spin is considered as an attacking option by the captain, his batting skills are undermined and he is still not trusted with the bat higher up the order.

Shadab the batter could solve Pakistan’s glaring issues in the middle-order which will also help in either playing an extra bowler or a batter depending on the team combination and the pitch conditions on offer.

The 23-year-old has been a star performer with the bat for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Islamabad United. Shadab was sensational in the previous edition of the PSL batting higher up the order. He led the team from the front as he scored 268 runs at an average of 33.50 and an astonishing strike rate of 162.42 in 8 innings he played in the competition.

His ability to hit big right from the word go and take on the spinners in the middle phase of the match makes him a great asset as a batter and his ability to read the match situation is one that few players in world cricket possess.

Pakistan’s decision to send Shadab down the order in the recent encounter against India in the 2022 Asia Cup was a strange one, to say the least. While India took the initiative and sent Ravindra Jadeja higher up the order keeping in view the favorable match-up of a left-hander against a leg-spinner and a left-arm spinner, Pakistan missed the trick by not sending Shadab up to tackle the spin of Chahal and Jadeja.

This move by Pakistan ultimately cost them some crucial runs as Iftikhar Ahmed was unable to accelerate at the desired pace and gave his wicket away at a crucial stage. Shadab’s promotion up the order might have worked in Pakistan’s favor. Either he would have taken on the attack and provided the impetus to the innings or he would have lost his wicket without wasting too many balls. So it was a low-risk and high-reward move that should have been taken by the national team management.

Pakistan should consider sending Shadab up the order in the upcoming match against Hong Kong as it will help them in assessing his batting talents higher up the order with the bigger picture being the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Promoting Shadab up the order will help in resolving issues with the team combination in the mega event as it will open up a slot for a fourth pacer which will be pivotal on fast bouncy pitches on Aussie shores.

One of Mohammad Wasim Jnr. or Hasan Ali, depending on their form, can be slotted in the lower order as a slogger at the backend of the innings. This will solve the power-hitting issue Pakistan is facing lower down the order and also help in adding an extra pacer in the team. Shadab’s own power-hitting prowess will also contribute in the middle phase of the innings as the Men in Green will be looking to score heavily in Australian conditions.

What do you think? Should Shadab be promoted up the order? Write down your suggestions in the comments!