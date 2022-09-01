Jazz Finds Pakistan’s New National Song on Its 75th Independence Day

Music is one blissful thing that has the ability to energize, drive, and influence our thoughts and feelings. When integrated with patriotism, it becomes a power that can awaken the spirit of nationalism, devotion, and unity among the young generation.

Thinking on the same note, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital services provider, came up with a unique and exciting idea to celebrate Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day this year.

Having the vision to inspire patriotism and fervency in our digitally enabled youth, Jazz felt the need to explore new ways to touch the hearts and souls of our zealous nation.

The goal was not only to spread jubilations within Jazz but also make the company’s 75 million-strong customer base nationwide a part of the celebrations. So, Jazz took the initiative to launch a blood-pumping musical extravaganza.

With the number ’75’ becoming so iconic for Jazz and the whole nation, Jazz launched the National Song Competition to find a new national song that would resonate with the whole nation.

The idea that the new song would be played at every corner of the street, in cars and buses, on screens in homes, and in outdoor places such as malls, not only on Independence Day but generally as well, is what drove the competition.

The National Song Competition went live on mainstream television networks and various streaming platforms nationwide on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of August 2022. It was a blockbuster event where performers set the stage on fire with their jaw-dropping performances.

The response, as expected, was massive. Out of the thousands of entries received, only the top 10 got the chance to showcase their music in front of a diverse jury of cross-generational music experts.

The exceptionally talented singers of the nation astounded the judges with their incredible masterpieces. After carefully judging the many national songs sung by such great artists, Hassan Bin Tariq from Kashmir scooped up the award as the deserving winner of the competition.

His song ‘Aye Meray Pakistan’ is an accolade to the tradition, history, and beliefs of our nation. It vocalizes the sentiments of unconditional love and loyalty our people feel for the country.

Due to its immense depth and melodious sound, Hassan’s song was selected as the best among many close competitors.

Presenting The New National Song of Pakistan – “Aye Meray Pakistan”

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wk-st0Nh0D0&ab_channel=Jazz

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Wk-st0Nh0D0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Wk-st0Nh0D0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Wk-st0Nh0D0





Hassan was given a chance to create a music video for his song, to see his vision of the song come alive with state-of-the-art audio-video production facilities.

The song was then released across all mainstream media and social media and was featured at the official flag hoisting ceremony on 14th August 2022 by the Government of Pakistan.

With this extraordinary initiative, Jazz has pumped feelings of patriotism among our youth while encouraging them to showcase their talent in a unique and uplifting way.