PM Extends FCA Exemption for Consumers Using Up To 300 Units of Electricity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended the exemption for fuel charge adjustment (FCA) to consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

While speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister said that the government is extending the exemptions after discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ALSO READ PM Directs Authorities to Repair Flood-Affected Infrastructure by Friday

The Prime Minister said that the per unit cost of electricity has risen drastically owing to expensive fuel, however, the government is seeking to invest in solar energy. In this regard, several countries, including Qatar, have shown interest to invest in solar projects. The government is looking to provide electricity to agriculture, educational, and health sectors at economical rates, he said.

The premier said that he has approached Russia to obtain wheat at economical rates. The government would take economical wheat from whichever source it could take, he added.

The prime minister highlighted that the federal government has given Rs. 15 billion Flood Relief Grant to Sindh, while Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been provided Rs. 10 billion in this regard. The government is also providing Rs. 1 million to the families of those who died during the floods.

He asked Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to provide relief in electricity bills to those residing in the flood-affected areas.