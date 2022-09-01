PM Directs Authorities to Repair Flood-Affected Infrastructure by Friday

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the concerned authorities to repair the damages to infrastructural projects by Friday. The critical infrastructure, including communication systems and roads etc., suffered huge losses due to the caused due to ravaging monsoon floods.

The Prime Minister, while chairing an emergency meeting on the restoration of flood-affected roads, communication, and electrical system across the country, asked the Power to ensure the restoration of electricity in Balochistan and repair of a transmission line across the province within the next 48 hours.

ALSO READ Heavy Rains to Return in September After Short Spell of Hot Weather

The Premier further directed the Power division to submit a detailed report regarding its work on the restoration of the power system in the country. He stated that the report should apprise about the progress of the work, and give detailed reasons if projects are at a standstill. The Prime Minister further directed the CEOs of all ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (DISCOS) to remain present in their cities and raise awareness campaigns for the convenience and complaints of the public.

The Prime Minister further instructed that the repair work on the Gwadar transmission line should encounter no interruptions. The construction material required for the restoration of the transmission line should be produced at the local level, he added.

ALSO READ Punjab Approves New Road Projects Worth Rs. 9 Billion

The meeting was informed in detail about the road damage and ongoing rehabilitation work in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab. Apart from that, the meeting was apprised in detail about the maintenance of electricity transmission lines.