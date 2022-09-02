Changan Unveils a New Technology Brand and Car Concept

Earlier this week, Changan Automobile announced the launch of a new technology brand dubbed ‘Zhuge Intelligence.’

Under the new brand, the company will develop three core experiences called ‘Zhuge Interaction’, ‘Zhuge Intelligent Driving’, and ‘Zhuge Ecosystem’. These systems will equip Changan’s new vehicles with various smart functions.

The brand has been named after Zhuge Liang, the most accomplished leader of the Three Kingdoms era. At the launch event, Changan Automobile unveiled its brand new EV concept, which it christened CD701.

The concept borrows design elements from Sportback SUVs such as BMW X6 or Mercedes GLE Coupe and styling cues from Polestar 2. It has a closed-off grille with a C-shaped DRL strip on each side.

The CD701’s slopping roofline and beefy five-spoke will allow for minimum air drag. The design of the taillight cluster is similar to that of the headlights.

The images flaunt a minimalist interior with a light color scheme, which creates a sense of comfort and elegance. The futuristic steering wheel and the massive main display on the center console show that the vehicle will feature all high-tech amenities.

According to the company chairman, Zhu Huarong, the CD701 Prototype is Changan’s first production vehicle to sit on its new electric vehicle (EV) platform. It will also feature the company’s new interface.

Although the company is yet to reveal the exact features of Zhuge Intelligence, it is speculated that features include level-3 autonomous driving, various driver assist features, and other modern amenities.